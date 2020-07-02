Chickens in cages fall off trailer, cause back-up on I-65 south | News

SOUTH NASHVILLE (WSMV) – A clean-up underway in South Nashville Tuesday morning is causing some major dilemmas on I-65 south.
Our News4 team at the scene says chickens in cages fell off a trailer on I-65 south at the I-40 west loop and were scattered across the interstate.
TDOT crews are working to clear the roadway.
News4 Traffic Anchor Lindsey Nance has alternate routes for you really to steer clear the back-up.
WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and even more from News4 Nashville.
>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<
Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.