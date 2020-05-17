Chicken, chorizo and prawn jambalaya recipe

An easy-to-make rice meal made with protein-rich shellfishes, pork and chicken.
Prep time: 15 mins|Cooking time: 30 mins
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 4 skin-on, boneless chicken upper legs
- 100 g chorizo, cut
- 1 onion, diced
- 1 red pepper, deseeded and very finely cut
- 1 celery stick, diced
- 4 cloves of garlic, smashed
- 1 red chilli, deseeded and very finely cut
- 1 tsp chili pepper
- 1 tsp paprika
- 1 tsp dried out thyme
- 1 tsp dried out oregano
- 1 tsp fresh ground black pepper
- 100 ml completely dry gewurztraminer
- 250 g long-grain white rice
- 1 x 400 g can sliced tomatoes
- About 500 ml warm chicken supply (you might require somewhat much more, relying on the length of time the rice requires to prepare)
- Hefty pinch of saffron strings
- 2 bay leaves
- 12 raw king shellfishes, peeled off and deveined
- Large handful of fresh parsley, approximately sliced
APPROACH
- Heat the oil in a big, heavy-based, deep frying pan with a cover. When it is sparkling, include the chicken upper legs, skin-side down, with a pinch of salt.
- Brown the meat for 5 or 6 mins, and after that turn over and brownish for an additional 2 or 3 mins. Remove from the frying pan, approximately slice and placed in a dish. Without cleaning the frying pan, brownish the chorizo for 5 to 6 mins. Remove and contribute to the chicken dish.
- Again without cleaning the frying pan, include the onion, red pepper and celery. Cook for 5 mins, mixing commonly. Add the garlic, chilli, chili pepper, paprika, thyme, oregano and black pepper. Cook for 3 mins, mixing currently and after that.
- Add the gewurztraminer and deglaze all-time low of the frying pan, removing any type of brownish little bits. Leave gurgling for 1 or 2 mins. Add the chicken and chorizo back in, in addition to the rice, tomatoes, supply, saffron and bay leaves.
- Cover and simmer for 20 mins. Stir via the shellfishes, after that cover once more and chef for an additional 8 to 10 mins up until the rice hurts and the shellfishes are pink and nontransparent.
- Double- examine an item of chicken to see if the meat is done and the juices run clear. If it is obtaining completely dry and the rice has actually taken in all the fluid prior to it has actually completed food preparation, include a little bit much more warm supply.
- Add salt and pepper to preference, mix via the parsley and offer instantly.
Recipe from LEON Happy Fast Food by Rebecca Seal, Jack Burke and John Vincent (Conran Octopus, ₤1699)