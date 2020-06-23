Chickasha man snags whopping 138-pound paddlefish

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A Chickasha man has a story to tell after he caught a paddlefish that nearly broke their state record.

Erick Hernandez was fishing in Keystone Lake on Saturday when he landed the 138.3-pound female paddlefish.

Hernandez was guided by Jeremiah Mefford, of Reel Good Time Guide Service, who recently set their state record of 143 pounds.

A biologist with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said since the fish was harvested, they were in a position to confirm is was female, however, it had been loaded with fat and possibly sterile.

Rather than losing body weight by generating up to 1/4 of her body weight in eggs and spawning, sterile fish can convert most of the energy they consume in to fat and may grow quite heavy over their lifespan, wildlife officials say.