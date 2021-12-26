Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl could postpone game if COVID-19 impacts a team
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl could postpone game if COVID-19 impacts a team

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl CEO & President Gary Stokan joins Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick Josh Schafer to discuss the latest on the rise in COVID-19 cases amid bowl season and how player opt outs have impacted bowl games.

