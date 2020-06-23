Chick-Fil-A CEO Dan Cathy Kisses Feet And Says White Christians Need To Repent For Racism: ‘We’re Shameful’

The CEO of Chick-fil-A, Dan Cathy, said Sunday that white Christians have to repent for racism after about a dozen of his company’s franchise restaurants were vandalized this week.

Cathy told Passion City founder Louie Giglio and Christian rapper Lecrae in a roundtable forum that whites must not condemn the behavior of destroying others’ property, but should as an alternative try to comprehend their frustration.

Chick-Fil-A CEO: White People Should Shine Blacks’ Shoes to Show ‘Sense of Shame,’ ‘Embarrassment’ for Racism pic.twitter.com/A2Utbc0a2t — Gabe Hoffman (@GabeHoff) June 18, 2020

Dan Cathy: ‘My plea would be for the white people… ‘

“My plea would be for the white people, rather than point fingers at that kind of criminal effort, would be to see the level of frustration and exasperation and almost the sense of hopelessness that exists on some of those activists within the African-American community,” Cathy said.

After saying whites to repent for racism, Cathy got on the floor and shined Lecrae’s shoes.

Dan Cathy, CEO of Chic-fil-A, said white Christians have to “Repent for their racism!” while he cleaned the sneakers of rapper LeCrae. pic.twitter.com/V8nbDNcyHQ — David Santa Carla🇺🇸 (@DSCForSenate) June 18, 2020

“Any expressions of a contrite heart, of a sense of humility, a sense of shame, a sense of embarrassment … an apologetic heart, I think that’s what our world needs to hear today,” Cathy continued.

The Chick-fil-A head said he found realize the existence of “conscious and unconscious biases” that led to some black employees being disrespected.

He said white Americans never have adequately tried to understand their black countrymen’s experience.

“This has led to a sense of apathy, indifference – you know, it’s somebody else’s deal, this is about, you know, police shooting people,” that he said, adding, “It’s much more than that. It’s about the grind of that kind of indignity and other expressions of it.”

Has Dan Cathy lost his mind? I’m sure this virtue signaling act will bring the races together. “Chick-Fil-A CEO: White People Should Shine Blacks’ Shoes to Show ‘Sense of Shame,’ ‘Embarrassment’ for #Racism” https://t.co/btT6RoTSKK — Dr. Carol M. Swain (@carolmswain) June 19, 2020

Cathy: ‘We as Caucasians… we’re shameful’

Cathy also commented on Atlanta protesters who burned down a Wendy’s restaurant after Rayshard Brooks was shot by police after an altercation. Cathy said whites need “a period of contrition” and “a sense of real identity, not just criticizing people that are burning down that restaurant last night.”

“We as Caucasians, until we’re willing to just pick up the baton and fight for our black, African-American brothers and sisters, which they are as one human race, we’re shameful,” Cathy said.

“We’re just adding to it,” he added.