Chicago’s Magnificent Mile At Risk For Massive Store Closures, Alderman Says – CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)–Is Chicago’s Magnificent Mile at risk for massive store closures? Just 2 months ago it was the center of discontent. Then today there was a murder on Oak Street and MichiganAvenue All of that is on top of a pandemic that has actually taken a toll on everybody. The Mag Mile services aren’t special, howeverAld Brian Hopkins (second) stated it is the current violence and spike in robberies that is triggering genuine issue now.

A Chicago icon, the Magnificent Mile’s 13 blocks are understood throughout the world. It’s a draw for travelers and a severe increase to the city’s bottom line. What would the city appear like without all of this? Hopkins says we might discover.

“Some of the suburban retailers are starting to see some upticks in their activity,” he stated. “On Michigan Avenue? We are not seeing that at all.”

There are existing jobs, some shops still boarded up, others handling plunging sales, what Hopkins calls a spike in theft, and security issues keeping individuals away.

“We’re losing tax revenue, and we are losing sales tax on a daily basis,” he stated. “If this pattern continues, we will not have a feasible downtown. And it’s not going to be that long. We’re talking a couple of years. Privately they’re informing me they can’t sustain this. They can’t continue at the level …