Chicago woman, 96, is stabbed to death and another is wounded in PITCHFORK attack

A man has been taken in to custody for allegedly stabbing to death his 96-year-old relative with a pitchfork in Chicago during a domestic incident on Tuesday.

According to the Chicago Police Department, a 41-year-old man attacked Myrtis Jackson and another woman outside their home in the 7700 block of South Laflin Street at around 11.30am.

The suspect, who will not be named, allegedly used a pitchfork to stab both women multiple times, killing Jackson.

Myrtis Jackson, 96 (right), was stabbed to death with a pitchfork outside her Chigago home during a domestic incident involving a male relative (not pictured)

Police were called to the 7700 block of South Laflin Street in Chicago on Tuesday morning to find Jackson and another female relative struggling with stab wounds

The surviving victim, 57, was rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries.

The accused assailant was taken to St Bernard Hospital for minor injuries and cuts sustained through the attack.

A police spokesperson told DailyMail.com on Wednesday that the agency is not yet releasing the name of the 41-year-old suspect because charges against him remain pending.

Jackson (pictured left in her youth) was pronounced dead at a hospital. The 41-year-old accused attacked was described as a family member with a brief history of mental health issues

A vigil was held on Tuesday evening outside Jackson’s home to pay tribute to her

Family and friends are pictured all through Tuesday’s vigil honoring the slain grandmother

Sources say the suspect includes a history of mental infection.

Meanwhile, family and friends held a prayer vigil for Jackson outside her home where she was struck down, reported CBS Chicago.