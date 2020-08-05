Chicago students to begin school year with all-remote classes | US news

Students in Chicago public schools, the third largest district in the country, will start the school year in September with all-remote instruction, officials announced on Wednesday.

The district backed away from a previously announced plan to combine in-person courses with remote learning in the fall semester, as local governments across the US unveiled a spate of measures intended to rein in the spread of coronavirus.

New York City’s mayor, Bill de Blasio, announced people traveling to the city could be subject to random checkpoints to monitor coronavirus cases, and six state governors announced the formation of a bipartisan coalition to speed up Covid-19 test results.

In Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city’s decision to go completely online, instead of having the district’s 300,000 students return to the classroom two days a week, was because of a recent increase in confirmed cases in the region.

When the initial plan was announced in mid-July, officials had also cautioned it was subject to change based on feedback from families. In a statement, the school district said its survey of families showed 41% of elementary school parents and 38% of high school parents would not send their children to school buildings.

The Chicago Teachers Union also opposed the district’s proposal and had taken preliminary steps to a strike vote, arguing that it was not possible to keep everyone safe in the fall.

The CTU president, Jesse Sharkey, said that with 35 days until…