Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend in four years with 8 killed and 24 injured in shootings

At the very least 8 individuals were fatally fired over the weekend and 24 were injured in shootings since Monday mid-day, according to Chicago Police information assessed by CNN.

This year’s sufferers consist of a 16- year-old young boy that was fired after twelve o’clock at night Saturday while strolling on the city’s SouthSide Police documents reveal a suspect is in authorities custodianship.

Chicago’s stay-at-home orders are still in impact till completion of the month, the city’s website states Under the order, areas like bars, bars and eat-in dining establishments are shut. City citizens are permitted to take part in “outdoor activity,” that includes strolling, running, and cycling.