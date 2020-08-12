Chicago Scholars helps high school, college students navigate e-learning

CHICAGO (WLS) — Many parents and students are anxious about the upcoming school year and the challenges that come with e-learning.

But a local organization says it will do everything in its power to make this year a smooth transition, especially for graduating seniors.

Chicago Scholars has been around since 1996, but they admit that this year will be very different from years past. They say their mission to get students into college is more important than ever, given the challenges of COVID-19.

Natalia Bautista was looking forward to reuniting with her friends and classmates this fall as she enters her senior year of high school at George Westinghouse College Prep. But last week, CPS officials announced that it would start the school year with remote learning for all students.

Bautista will be doing much of her college planning from home.

“I’m stressed out about deadlines,” she said. “I think that’s the most stressful part about it. Now that everything has gone virtual, I don’t have my counselor there next to me.”

But fortunately for Bautista, she won’t be taking on this new challenge alone.

She was recently accepted into Chicago Scholars, a non profit organization that mentors and supports students from under-resourced communities.

“We help them with scholarships. We help with the financial aid…