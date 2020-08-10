Chicago restricts access to city centre after looting

Downtown Chicago was struck by prevalent looting late on Sunday and early Monday early morning, hours after authorities shot a boy in a mainly black area.

About 100 individuals have actually been apprehended and 13 policeman were hurt as they attempted to include the looting, according to David Brown, Chicago authorities superintendent.

The Chicago Transit Authority cut off trains and buses to the downtown location called the Loop throughout the Monday early morning heavy traffic, and the city raised all however one bridge over the Chicago River, more restricting access to the city centre.

“This was an assault on our city that undermines public safety and breeds a sense of insecurity among our residents,” stated Lori Lightfoot, the city’s Democratic mayor.

Chicago raised some bridges to limit access to parts of the city impacted by vandalism © GettyImages



But Ms Lightfoot stated that she and JB Pritzker, the guv of Illinois, concurred there was no requirement to send out in federal supports from the National Guard to the city.

The seeds of the discontent were planted on Sunday afternoon in a South Side area after authorities went after a specific, who then fired at them, Mr Brown stated. The officers shot the 20- year-old male, who was taken to the …