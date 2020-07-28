Chicago residents tell Lawrence Jones city, state leaders need to step up, help end violence

“Fourteen individuals [were shot] at the funeral house[last week] That’s around the corner from my home,” one guy informed Jones outside a supermarket. “I drive past it all the time. I could have been a victim of that just riding past.”

When Jones asked another citizen if the violence has actually been stabilized, the individual responded, “it’s not normal … it’s crazy.”

A store owner informed Jones that he looked for a gun license in late March, however has actually gotten no reply. It was uncertain whether obligation for the hangup rested with the state or the city.

One citizen, when asked whether President Trump must be enabled to send out federal police into Chicago, one citizen revealed assistance.

“I have heard some comments from Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and she doesn’t want that type of action in our city,” they stated. “But I’m for it. We’ve got to do what we’ve got to do.”

“It’s a trickle-down effect,” the storekeeper stated. “It comes from the top. It comes from the people in charge of the city. It comes from the people in charge of the state,” an obvious recommendation to both Lightfoot and DemocraticGov J. B. Pritzker.

Between 6 p.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, the department taped 39 shootings and 3 murders, below 17 shootings and 87 murders over the July 4 weekend.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.