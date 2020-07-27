Chicago protests: Black Lives Matter, Back the Blue rallies collide as tensions continue to run high

CHICAGO (WLS)– Dueling rallies were held Saturday in Chicago, one supporting cops, the other requiring the city to defund the cops department.

Hundreds of protesters satisfied in Grant Park, requiring modification. They required the city defund the Chicago Police Department.

“We are concerned that the funding of the police is given more of the attention than the people in general,” one protester stated.

The march began at Grant Park and wandered throughout the city.

Police lined the streets, assisting to obstruct off traffic, as the presentation continued for miles.

“We do not care if they are here or not,” the protester stated. “We are non-violent; there is no reason to be intimidated.”

Earlier in the day, a Back the Blue demonstration was held to assistance police.

RELATED: Chicago Christopher Columbus statues in Grant Park, Little Italy removed by city; some aldermen blindsided, others applauding decision

Those who took part contacted the neighborhood to safeguard the cops.

“We have to draw the blue line in the sand and support our cops,” one female stated.

Black Lives Matter protesters appeared to the rally, too.

Tensions throughout the city continue to run high.

Mayor Lori Lighftoot bought the elimination of 2 Christopher Columbus statues early Friday early morning, which were at the center of earlier demonstrations. Activists throughout the nation are knocking Columbus for his treatment of native individuals.

Lightfoot stated in a declaration the statues were just “temporarily” eliminated to safeguard both protesters and cops.

“That just gives me chills, temporary,” a protester statedSaturday “My emotions, you are not serious about people’s feelings.”

Chicago cops stated there were no significant event Saturday, however they will continue to patrol as demonstrations are prepared throughout the weekend.