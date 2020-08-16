Chicago protests: 2 dozen people arrested and 17 officers injured

About 200 people collected to oppose versus cops cruelty earlier Saturday, CNN affiliate WLS reported.

“People are tired,” protester Taylor Smith informed the news station. “No one wants to die at the hands of CPD.”

Police made no arrests throughout the daylong demonstrations, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown stated in a press conference. Those presentations and marches, covering almost 5 miles, were serene, and cops existed to make sure the security of protesters, Brown stated.

But a different demonstration that happened Saturday night led to 24 arrests after “multiple agitators” utilized black umbrellas, altered their look and attacked officers by utilizing skateboards, bottles, bikes and other projectiles in addition to mace, Brown stated.

