Chicago protests: 2 dozen people arrested and 17 officers injured

About 200 people collected to oppose versus cops cruelty earlier Saturday, CNN affiliate WLS reported.

“People are tired,” protester Taylor Smith informed the news station. “No one wants to die at the hands of CPD.”

Police made no arrests throughout the daylong demonstrations, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown stated in a press conference. Those presentations and marches, covering almost 5 miles, were serene, and cops existed to make sure the security of protesters, Brown stated.

But a different demonstration that happened Saturday night led to 24 arrests after “multiple agitators” utilized black umbrellas, altered their look and attacked officers by utilizing skateboards, bottles, bikes and other projectiles in addition to mace, Brown stated.

Four of the arrests were for battery of a policeman– a felony charge, Brown stated. Seventeen officers were dealt with for non-life-threatening injuries, and 2 people were dealt with at the scene, he stated.

Protesters informed WLS they were likewise met force from cops.
“In my opinion, what went wrong was I just think the cops don’t know how to de-escalate situations. They just bring it to a scary level,” protester Womyn Wonder informed the affiliate.

Brown protected the actions of cops, stating officers reacted proportionately to get the scenario under control and utilized pepper spray to hinder agitators.

Video of the occurrence will be launched Sunday, the cops superintendent stated.

