Chicago police trying to combat violence limited by politics-driven policy: former chief

“The fact is, and we need to pay attention to this, crime reduction isn’t a turn on a light switch and it happens,” he told Fox News on Tuesday. “Chicago, unfortunately, is unwilling to stay the course.”

McCarthy spent decades with the New York Police Department, including a stint as the NYPD’s chief of crime get a grip on strategies, which oversaw the city’s crime trends. He was at the helm of the Chicago Police Department from 2011 to 2015.

“My third and fourth years as [Chicago Police] superintendent, we’d the lowest murder rates in 50 years in this city. And then things started to change and politics started dictating policy nationally with the Michael Brown incident in Ferguson. And the next thing you realize, we did an about-face,” McCarthy continued. “Basically, we stopped doing the things that we know worked.”

He said police departments, such as for instance CPD, understand how to combat crime, but are limited in what they can do.

“There’s no mystery to this,” he said. “We know how to do this. But the politics, certainly here in Chicago, and in other places across the country, refuses to allow those things to actually happen. And cultural change is not an easy thing to do.”

In McCarthy’s first full year on the job, how many homicides in Chicago climbed past the 500-mark. The total fell another year and not reached 500 again all through McCarthy’s tenure. After that he left, the amount climbed, including in 2016 when it skyrocketed to 762.

Chicago has counted 1,782 shooting victims in 2010, 550 a lot more than during the same period a year ago.

During the holiday week-end alone, 17 people were fatally shot, including a 7-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, and 70 more wounded. The weekend brought the number of homicides for 2020 to 353, which is 99 more than were recorded for the same period last year.

It also follows Chicago’s deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015.

In all, 13 children underneath the age of 18 were shot, such as the two that died, from 6 p.m. Thursday through the end of Sunday. Police statistics show there have been 32 homicide victims under the age of 18 this year compared to 20 by this aspect in 2019.

McCarthy stressed that police is “under attack” and people aren’t being fairly held accountable amid the police brutality protests which have sprouted nationwide.

“Now, we have a demoralized workforce because the police are absolutely under attack across the country. And it’s no different anyplace else. It’s happening in New York. It’s happening in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston, you name it,” he said. “Here in Chicago, the police are under attack. You have riots. And it’s not the rioters who are being held accountable. It’s the police for their response to it.”

The violence in Chicago and New York caught the eye of President Donald Trump, who tweeted: “The federal government ready, willing and able to help, if asked.”

McCarthy was terminated from his position in 2015 by then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel, being an effort to restore public confidence in the police force and his administration. His firing was announced just days after the court-ordered release of the video showing White police officer Jason Van Dyke shooting Laquan McDonald, a Black teenager, 16 times.

He has defended his handling of the McDonald shooting and the video, which he had opposed releasing before investigation was complete.

McCarthy later led his or her own bid for Chicago mayor, though unsuccessful, in the February 2019 election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.