Chicago police have a suspect in custody in murder of 9-year-old boy

Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan stated that the suspect, who has actually not yet been called, increased to your house, snuck through a side method and after that fired, “not at this kid, but at a group of other males who are standing near the poor boy.”
“And unfortunately, as the bullets are flying, it’s the 9-year-old who is shot and killed. And then the defendant makes good his escape,” Deenihan stated.
Deenihan stated that he and his officers are dealing with the state’s lawyer’s workplace to submit charges, which he stated he anticipates in the next 48 hours. He stated the “speedy arrest” of the suspect was possible since the neighborhood stepped forward with video and info.
Still, total criminal offense has actually reduced by 9% compared to the very same period in 2019, driven by a …