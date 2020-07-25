Chicago pastor leads prayer walks to ‘push back against the violence’

CHICAGO PASTOR ARRANGES PRAYER WALKS AFTER INCREASE IN VIOLENT DEATHS

The response to Rodriguez’s efforts has actually been favorable.

“Specifically, in the block that we’ve lived on, we’ve taken a very pro-active approach – not reactive – where if someone gets killed then we go out and pray, or then we go out and march,” he stated.

“But just this idea of owning my community, owning my block, praying, getting to know the people, asking individuals if they need prayer … especially those who may be involved in gang activity and other activity that is unlawful,” Rodriguez included.

“And so we engage it. We pray for them. And, in my part of the community by God’s grace, we have seen results. We’ve seen individuals change. We’ve seen violence go down,” he stated.

The Windy City has actually been withstanding a violent summer season. On Tuesday, 15 individuals were injured in a weapon fight outside a funeral house. No arrests have actually been made in what authorities called the escalation of a gang dispute.

On July 13, Rodriguez and 2 others began strolling at 6 p.m. in Humboldt Park on Chicago’s WestSide They went to a location with a big homeless population to share prayers with those looking for assistance.

The objective is to discover missionaries throughout the city and motivate them to bring hope to their own neighborhoods.

Rodriguez strategies to continue the prayer marches through September, concentrating on various areas.

“So you will continue to walk the streets?” asked “Fox & Friends” host Griff Jenkins.

“Absolutely,” the pastor stated. “As long as there is a need and … as long as people need to hear the good news of Jesus.”

