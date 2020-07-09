Chicago Park District holds first drive-in movie night at Soldier Field Wednesday

CHICAGO — The Chicago Park District held its first drive-in movie night at Soldier Field Wednesday evening.

The gates opened at 7 p.m. and there clearly was be a capacity of around 400 people for the showing — a socially-safe way to catch a movie in the town.

It all occurred in the parking lot in between McCormick Place and Soldier Field. Wednesday’s showing was the movie “Groundhog Day.”

Guests needed seriously to purchase tickets in advance, and each car was be safely spaced out.

Concessions and bathrooms were available. There were also ticket alternatives for people who don’t have cars.Each night there will be an alternative movie shown along with a live DJ. It’s a way for individuals to get out and enjoy the town, while also staying safe.

“What’s great about this is it’s very also nostalgic experience for everyone,” Tionna Van Grundy, Fueled Events, said. “So we combined both what was happening to us in the midst of COVID in the middle of a pandemic. But also bringing back that nostalgic experience of what people believe is summertime Chi, why people come to the city, why people come here and hang out here.”

Visit chi-together.com for more info and to purchase tickets. Tickets are $55 per car.