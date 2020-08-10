Chicago officials put up a fence after the mayor scolded residents gathered at Montrose Beach

“It’s called a pandemic, people. This reckless behavior on Montrose Beach is what will cause us to shut down the parks and lakefront,” the mayor published on Twitter Saturday “Don’t make us take steps backwards.”

In the picture accompanying her post, lots can be seen crowding in their swimsuit on the turf, dumping both deal with masks and social distancing standards. Health officials and professionals all throughout the United States have actually advised that, till a vaccine has actually been securely established, social distancing and face coverings are the nation’s most effective tools in the battle versus coronavirus. But in current months, regional and state leaders have actually faced convincing Americans to comply with those standards.

“In case you were wondering, I stopped by to see for myself,” the mayor included. “It’s being addressed.”

Hours after Lightfoot made a look on the scene, fencing went up where individuals had formerly gathered, Michele Lemons, a Park District spokesperson informed the Chicago Tribune.

“The Chicago Park District installed fencing at Montrose Beach to deter large gatherings like those observed (Saturday). While the lakefront trail is open, Chicago’s beaches and parkland east of Lake Shore Drive remain closed under the Chicago Department of Public Health’s executive order,” Lemons told the newspaper. Mick Montesi informed CNN affiliate WBBM he saw the mayor come out to the location with a cameraman and take images of the crowds. He stated the scene the mayor recorded was what had actually been taking …

