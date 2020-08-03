Chicago officers lounged in a congressman's office during protests, videos shows

Thirteen Chicago police officers lounged and slept in the congressional campaign office of US Rep. Bobby Rush on June 1 as protests and looting occurred throughout the city, Rush and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

The officers, who included three supervisors, were seen on video lounging in Rush’s office, sleeping, eating the congressman’s popcorn and talking on the phone, Rush and Lightfoot said.

The incident came to light after Rush reviewed security camera footage from his office, the mayor explained at a news conference. The campaign office was broken into on Sunday, May 31, when the surrounding strip mall was looted, Lightfoot told CNN. She said the police officers entered the campaign office early Monday, June 1.

