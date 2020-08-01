Chicago murders increase in July after 9-year-old boy is shot

The daddy of Janari Andre Ricks stated the boy was going to get a video game controller from a good friend when he was shot several times around 6 p.m. Friday on the Near NorthSide He was noticable dead at Lurie Children’s Hospital.

“It’s senseless, I’m still lost,” Raymond Ricks informed CNN Saturday at a makeshift memorial to his kid. “He was everything. He was an inspiration behind all kids around in the community. Sports, anything, he would tell you stats from back in the day about everybody. He was a genius.”

Investigators think Janari was not the designated target, Chicago Police Chief of Operations Brian McDermott stated.

“When a 9 year old’s life is ended by a bullet, we must all be outraged,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted onSaturday “These deaths are not mere statistics. And prayers alone will not sooth a broken heart.”

Through July 26, 212 kids have actually been shot– 36 fatally– in Chicago up until now this year, according to authorities. Chicago had a 51% increase in murders– from 290 to 440– and approximately the very same portion spike in shooting victims– from 1,480 to 2,240– throughout the very first 7 months of 2020 compared to the very same duration in 2015, according to the authorities department’s most current stats. The variety of murders for the month leapt to 105 from 44 in 2015. Still, total criminal activity has actually reduced by 9% compared to the very same period in 2019– driven by a 26% decrease in theft and a 19% decrease in criminal sexual attack, authorities stated. “While our City has actually made …

Read The Full Article