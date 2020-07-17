Chicago Mayor to White House Press Secretary: “Hey, Karen. Watch your mouth”

After White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany called Lightfoot “the derelict mayor of Chicago” in a press briefing, the mayor hit back, tweeting “Hey, Karen. Watch your mouth.”

“Where’s Lightfoot” memes showing the mayor watching on the city really are a popular mainstay in Chicago — using one Instagram page , the mayor appears at park barricades, people’s homes while they consider going outside, as well as in iconic works of art.

Lightfoot, a former assistant US attorney, not only became Chicago’s first female mayor when she was elected, but also the city’s first to identify as lesbian.