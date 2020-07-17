Chicago Mayor to White House Press Secretary: “Hey, Karen. Watch your mouth”

After White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany called Lightfoot “the derelict mayor of Chicago” in a press briefing, the mayor hit back, tweeting “Hey, Karen. Watch your mouth.”
On the internet, a “Karen” is just a moniker for a stereotypically rude, middle aged White woman — the type who demand to “speak to the manager” or call law enforcement on Black people in innocent situations.
Lightfoot is no stranger to social networking. Since the coronavirus pandemic began, she’s got used videos and memes to encourage residents to follow stay at home orders. Her brusque, no-nonsense approach to the pandemic has spawned the internet sensation of “Lori Lightfoot is watching you.”
“Where’s Lightfoot” memes showing the mayor watching on the city really are a popular mainstay in Chicago — using one Instagram page, the mayor appears at park barricades, people’s homes while they consider going outside, as well as in iconic works of art.
Lightfoot, a former assistant US attorney, not only became Chicago’s first female mayor when she was elected, but also the city’s first to identify as lesbian.