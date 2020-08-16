Chicago mayor praises police for quickly dealing with weekend protests

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Sunday applauded Chicago’s police officers for dealing with Saturday’s demonstrations “fairly quickly” after they degenerated into violent skirmishes.

The mayor made the remarks throughout a Sunday look on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” following Saturday’s presentations versus police cruelty.

The presentations began Saturday with a march around twelve noon. Later, a different presentation near downtown led to 2 lots arrests, 17 hurt officers, and a minimum of 2 hurt protesters.

Lightfoot stated that agitators “have embedded themselves in these seemingly peaceful protests and come for a fight” though the clashes were “over very fairly quickly because our police department is resolved to make sure that we protect peaceful protests.”

Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown stated that some in the group utilized black umbrellas to make it harder for police to see them, pressed officers and attacked them.

In one video launched by Chicago police, an individual swinging a skateboard strikes an officer.

Activist groups and some chosen authorities, on the other hand, implicated police officers of utilizing aggressive strategies, consisting of spraying the crowd with a chemical irritant and striking protesters …