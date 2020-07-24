Chicago mayor planning to remove Christopher Columbus statue at Grant Park

The questionable statue was the scene of a conflict in between Chicago Police and protesters last Friday that left numerous officers hurt.
Some individuals in the crowd utilized rocks, fireworks, frozen bottles and other items to attack officers, the declaration stated.
About 12 individuals were detained and might possibly deal with charges that might consist of battery to a policeman, mob action, and/or other felonies, the declaration included.
Statues of Columbus– a questionable figure in United States history– in addition to Confederate statues, have actually been targeted and in some cases removed as racial numeration happens throughout the nation following the death of GeorgeFloyd Floyd’s death at the hands of authorities triggered outrage and demonstrations throughout the nation and reignited a nationwide discussion about race, authorities cruelty and social oppression.