Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Tells Kayleigh McEnany She Better Watch Her Mouth

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany a ‘Karen’ on social media Thursday and told her she better “watch her mouth.”

Lightfoot made the comments on Twitter after Time Magazine White House Correspondent Brian Bennett had reported that McEnenany referred to her as “the derelict Mayor of Chicago.”

“Hey, Karen,” the mayor wrote in response. “Watch your mouth.”

‘Karen’ according to Wikipedia has become a pejorative term for white women “perceived to be entitled or demanding beyond the scope of what is considered appropriate or necessary.”

Hey, Karen. Watch your mouth. pic.twitter.com/zhjRyokKD5 — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 16, 2020

Derelict

Aside from calling Lightfoot the accurate term ‘derelict,’ McEnany also ripped her for inaction resulting in the city of Chicago being left in shambles.

In naming “other things” President Trump has to tend to, McEnany explained “namely Democrat cities not controlling their streets, namely the mayor of Chicago — people dying on the streets of her city every weekend.”

Monthly crime numbers published earlier this month by the Chicago Police Department show shootings on the rise by 45% and homicides up 34% over the same period of time the year before.

But this clown has time to launch a racially-tinged threat against the White House Press Secretary.

Sounds like a threat. What a great example you are to your city. You’re only out-sucked by DeBlasio for worst Mayor. — Jimni27 (@jimni27) July 16, 2020

Classless Mayor

Mayor Lightfoot has tried to shift blame, as Democrats often do, to unrelated factors in reasoning why her city is so prone to violence.

Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino hammered her as an ‘epic failure’ after Lightfoot attempted to blame the shootings on COVID-19 and of course, President Trump.

Watch: @dbongino blasts NY Mayor over violence: ‘For the Liberals it is time to seriously look in the mirror. It is not President Trump that did this, it is that guy in City Hall, Bill de Blasio, your communist Mayor, who has failed you.” pic.twitter.com/k7iaSC2oIG — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) July 7, 2020

Aside from threatening McEnany, Lightfoot has often shown her lack of class when it comes to criticizing the White House.

Responding to President Trump’s comments that those vandalizing in the name of racial injustice are “thugs,” the mayor had this to say:

For those looking for the clip of @chicagosmayor Lori Lightfoot telling President @realDonaldTrump “f— you,” here ya go. pic.twitter.com/bbGCxXZ09U — Kelly Bauer (@BauerJournalism) May 29, 2020

People are running around the city of Chicago with no regard for human life or property and Lightfoot’s priority is to pretend she’s tough by picking fights with McEnany and the President.

The people of Chicago deserve better than her.