Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Defends Ban On Protesters On Her Block

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot continues to protect the ban on protesters from collecting on the block where she lives as a matter of individual security for her and her household.

The Democratic mayor states increased security is essential due to risks she gets, however did not discuss even more.

Mayor Lightfoot on prohibiting protesters on her block: ‘I make no apologies whatsoever for that’

“I think that residents of this city, understanding the nature of the threats that we are receiving on a daily basis, on a daily basis, understand I have a right to make sure that my home is secure,” the Chicago Tribune reported Lightfoot stating.

Lightfoot stated that those who grumbled about how Chicago authorities secured previous mayors’ houses, like Rahm Emanuel, were being unreasonable since, “This is a different time like no other.”

