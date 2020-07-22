Chicago Mayor Lightfoot is ‘running the Titanic into an iceberg intentionally,’ police union chief says

Lightfoot had referred to Catanzara as “unhinged” and attention-seeking after the union leader composed a letter to President Trump requesting federal support in the middle of Chicago’s continuing criminal offense wave. Lightfoot called the possibility of federal intervention “chaos” and “lawlessness.”

“The mayor likes to use the word ‘unhinged’ but the ironic part is the mayor became unhinged. I wish I could show you the text messages that she sent me over the weekend as soon as she found out I sent the request to President Trump,” Catanzara informed Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

“She was the one who totally became unhinged, unprofessional, childish,” he continued, “and it was really pathetic for the leader of a city,” Catanzara stated.

Catanzara blamed the failure of Chicago to take control of the violence and murder dispersing throughout the city on a mix of Democratic leaders. He knocked Cook County Board chairwoman Toni Preckwinkle, county district attorney Kim Foxx, Lightfoot and Sheriff Tom Dart as being the source of systemic issues in the county and city.

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The strong[ness of criminals] is there since they understand there are no repercussions,” stated Catanzara.

“The justice system in Cook County is completely broken all the method from President Preckwinkle [down] …” he included. “They have no concept what genuine justice is, [there] is essentially the bloodbath in the street as an outcome.”

Catanzara declared Lightfoot has a “Napoleon complex” and greatly rejects those who disagree with her.

“She is literally running the Titanic into an iceberg intentionally,” he stated. “Fifty- 6 rounds [were reportedly] fired [during Tuesday evening’s incident] and [14] individuals shot this evening at a funeral service where there was police’s unique attention since of the gang victim that was currently being waked at the funeral house.”