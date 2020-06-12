Chicago mayor blasts ‘disgraceful’ video showing officers relaxing in congressman’s office during demonstration

“It’s one of the most disgraceful, disrespectful things that I’ve ever seen, and we are absolutely not going to tolerate it,” Lightfoot told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Thursday night.

“We can be supportive of people who are doing their jobs the right way and still hold the bad ones accountable,” she said. “That’s what has to happen.”

The officers were seen on video relaxing, sleeping, snacking and talking on the device in the office folks Rep. Bobby Rush, Lightfoot and Rush said earlier in the day.

The incident stumbled on light after Rush reviewed security camera footage from his office, the mayor explained at a news conference. The campaign office was broken into on Sunday, May 31, if the surrounding strip mall was looted, Lightfoot told CNN. She said the police officers entered the campaign office early Monday, June 1.