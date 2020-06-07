Chicago man Keenan Love walks 46 miles to Kankakee to honor George Floyd, who died at age 46

CHICAGO — Keenan Love only had $9 in his pocket when that he left his home on far South Side of Chicago to make a 46-mile pilgrimage in honor of George Floyd, who died at age 46.

“I just had to find a way to not be like everybody else and protest and make a stand for (George Floyd),” Love said about the demand for justice after a white Minneapolis officer was captured on video pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck for minutes.

Love is originally from Kankakee, which happens to be 46 miles from the Chicago, marking one mile for each and every year that Floyd have been alive.

As the 29-year-old’s livestream acquired viewers on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, friends and family started bringing him food and water. Two women brought him a brand new pair of shoes when his soles started to wear through.

Eventually police began escorting his walk down the highway, handing off between different departments at each town border.

Near the conclusion of his walk, Love looked behind him and saw a huge selection of people that he didn’t even realize are there.

“That was pure bliss,” Love said. “That was the moment that I realized this was bigger than me.”

Love wore a pin through the interview with a picture of his brother, Terrell Love, who that he said was killed last July. Love said Tyrell’s killing didn’t involve police, but called it “another senseless death.”

He now plans to get this to 46-mile walk every year. Love, who worked as your own trainer prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, also hopes to set up a nonprofit to bring more children’s programming to his community in Kankakee.