Chicago has new strategy to combat looting

The new strategy comes days after looters struck numerous downtown companies on the Magnificent Mile shopping location, taking residential or commercial property and triggering substantial damage.

More than 100 people were jailed Sunday and 13 law enforcement officers were hurt. Other looting took place in May and June throughout the George Floyd demonstrations.

“No one should ever feel they can break into our businesses, destroy and steal property and get away with it,” Lightfoot stated at a press conference on Friday.

“I also want those in particular, who have been shaken by this week, and the events of the summer, to know that I hear you loud and clear,” she stated. “You deserve to feel safe.”

The strategy requires the production of a 20-person job force within the cops department to use innovation and information analytics to display social networks for advance notification of events that might become an issue, Lightfoot stated. Five hundred extra body-worn electronic cameras will likewise be dispersed to cops, she stated. The strategy likewise consists of “rapid and agile resource deployment” of officers from affected districts, consisting of making use of automobiles from the streets and sanitation departments to aid with traffic control, the mayor stated. Part 3 of the strategy requires geographical lockdowns, obstructing and disabling automobiles and developing “new hardened cityscape,” such …

Source link