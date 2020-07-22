Chicago funeral home shooting: At least 14 injured and hospitalized

Their “conditions are unknown at this time,” Chicago Police Department First Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter said at a news conference Tuesday evening near the funeral home where in fact the shooting happened.
All known victims are adults, he said.
At about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, a black vehicle came speeding down the street and someone inside “began firing at attendees of a funeral,” Carter said.
Some at the funeral started to fire straight back, he said. When the car soon crashed and found a stop, its occupants got out and fled in several directions.
One “person of interest” is being interviewed by detectives, Carter said.
Police have found 60 shell cases at the scene to date, he said.
Police don’t yet have a motive for the shooting, Carter said.