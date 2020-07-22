Chicago funeral home shooting: At least 14 injured and hospitalized

Their “conditions are unknown at this time,” Chicago Police Department First Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter said at a news conference Tuesday evening near the funeral home where in fact the shooting happened.

All known victims are adults, he said.

The shooting is merely the latest in a spate of violence in Chicago recently. On Monday, 25 people were shot that day alone. Over the week-end, 63 were shot and at least 12 individuals were killed.

At about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, a black vehicle came speeding down the street and someone inside “began firing at attendees of a funeral,” Carter said.