Chicago Fire Department investigating Engine 45 firefighters accused of removing Black Lives Matter banner on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS)– The Chicago Fire Department is investigating a claim that firefighters got rid of a Black Lives Matter banner on the city’s South Side.

Mercy Hospital Emergency Room Doctor Adele Cobbs states she was driving north along Cornell by Burnham Park Saturday when she came across a fire engine partly obstructing the highway.

“I go around the truck and I see through the rearview mirror the passenger of the truck is removing a Black Lives Matter banner that had been here for weeks not bothering anyone,” Cobbs stated. “It was just a symbol of hope for people in this neighborhood.”

Cobbs stated she didn’t see a fire or emergency circumstance unfolding at the time to trigger them to eliminate the banner.

“I just roll down my windows put my hands up in the air and said ‘why?’ And they proceeded to aggressively honk their horn,” she stated.

That’s when she states she chose to submit a grievance with CFD.

“I felt infuriated,” she explained.

In the context of across the country presentations, argument over the death of George Floyd and how black individuals are dealt with by authorities, she stated she took an image and published the encounter to the social media network Nextdoor.

CFD stated they have actually given that opened an examination into the event.

The truck she photographed comes from Engine 45, a historical century old CFD station in the Bronzeville …