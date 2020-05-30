Chicago Cops Get Dragged, Tossed Around by George Floyd Protesters



It’s clear now that protesters are NOT afraid of bodily clashing with police, and it is also clear … cops do not all the time have the higher hand, like these two Chicago PD officers right here.

Check out this chaotic scene that was captured and posted Saturday out within the Windy City, the place a few cops acquired into it with a swarm of protesters that had gathered round them following some form of bodily altercation with no less than one among them.

That led to just about everybody else standing by to get in on the fracas by yanking the 2 officers off and away from the man they seemed to be detaining. Literally … they full-on stripped them again, after which DRAGGED one of many cops for 7 or eight toes.

BTW, the cop that acquired dragged seemed to be a girl. What’s even crazier is that it was different protesters that jumped in to lastly break it up and really type a protecting circle across the 2 policemen. Good factor they did too — these of us seemed able to pounce.