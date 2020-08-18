Chicago Cops Arrest Woman For Looting During Riots After She Live-Streamed Her Crimes On Social Media

Chicago authorities simply jailed a woman for looting during the demonstrations in the Illinois city, stating that they captured her due to the fact that she live-streamed her crimes on Facebook.

Taeshia Rochon, 22, was jailed and charged with 2 felony counts of robbery and 2 felony counts of looting, according to CBSLocal Officers stated they nabbed her after their Looting Task Force got a pointer about the video Rochon published to Facebook Live.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s workplace implicated Rochon of publishing 2 livestream videos that revealed her participating in looting at Nordstrom andSunglass Hut The videos rapidly went viral during the rioting and looting of downtown Chicago shops on August 10.

Who is this looter that is live streaming? Taeshia Rochon in Chicago Illinois #chicagoriots #Riots #Taeshiarochon pic.twitter.com/OIiLkb9uFG — Etheric Roads (@Ethericroads) August 10, 2020

In another video, Rochon can be heard motivating other looters as they ruin the shops.

8/9/20 Chicago Credit: Taeshia Rochon (Sadly, the livestream ended) pic.twitter.com/a2mBQwd5sO — Liz Jones (@Liz Jone26271417) August 10, 2020

Over one hundred individuals have given that …