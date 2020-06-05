Chicago Cop Charges Protester, Throws Him Down, Punches Head



Play video content material

Fox 32 Chicago

A Chicago PD officer charged at a protester, shoved him to the bottom and began making an attempt to pummel him … and it was all caught on video.

The assault went down Thursday night time as demonstrators took to the streets once more to protest the killing of George Floyd and police brutality … the latter of which was on full show.

Take a glance — as cops look like making an attempt to clear protesters from the world, one in all them snaps and bum-rushes a man and throws him down … then begins delivering violent left hooks to his head.

The officer’s so unhinged, he even strikes his personal man as he turns round to go at extra protesters, earlier than searching for out his authentic goal for extra motion.

Chicago PD tells us they’ve opened an investigation into the incident. CPD provides it “strives to treat all individuals our officers encounter with respect. We do not tolerate misconduct of any kind and if any wrongdoing is discovered, officers will be held accountable.”