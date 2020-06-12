Chicago Bulls offseason to-do list led by deciding future of head coach Jim Boylen | NBA News

The Chicago Bulls’ offseason to-do list is led by the leading office making the decision on the future of head coach Jim Boylen.

The Bulls’ new top basketball executive was not ready to make any announcements about the coaching staff earlier in the day this week. Arturas Karnisovas still have not met face-to-face with Boylen. And that’s something however like to do before going public with any decisions.

Boylen’s future is the biggest issue hanging over the Bulls, who were omitted when the NBA’s Board of Governors approved a 22-team format to restart the pandemic-interrupted season next month in Orlando.

Image:

New Chicago Bulls executive vice president Arturas Karnisovas pictured at a team photoshoot – credit nba.com



Chicago has missed the playoffs in four of the past five seasons, a hardcore stretch for a franchise whose dominance in the 1990s was chronicled in the Netflix documentary The Last Dance.

The Bulls overhauled their front office if they hired Karnisovas as executive vice president of basketball operations in April and Marc Eversley as general manager a couple weeks later. Boylen remains face to face. But for how much longer?



















1:45



Tas Melas and Channing Frye discuss the Chicago Bulls’ front office shake-up with the hiring of Arturas Karnisovas and firing long-time GM Gar Forman



“I haven’t met face to face yet,” Karnisovas said within a conference call. “There haven’t been any practices. There haven’t been any games since I became a part of this organisation. I really take pride in my relationships that I cultivate with coaching staffs, my basketball operations staffs. I haven’t seen them. I’m looking forward to it.”

The Bulls arrived to the season hoping to contend for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. But the master plan did not arrived at fruition.

Chicago were 22-43 before play was stopped in March and quite a bit has changed because the team walked off the court for the final time. John Paxson, a link to the franchise’s glory years, moved in to an advisory role after leading basketball operations for 17 years and Gar Forman was fired as general manager.

Karnisovas is in control and says he is on his method to Chicago, though he wouldn’t say when he expects to arrive. Eversley is not around yet, either.

But they are beginning to lay the groundwork, hoping to lift a struggling franchise.

Hot seat

Image:

Boylen gives instructions to LaVine



Boylen’s status and a potential coaching search top the to-do list. At 39-84 in only under 2 yrs and with a brand new management team in place, that he appears to be on borrowed time. The only Bulls coach with a worse record than Boylen is Tim Floyd (49-190).

But if a change is coming, don’t are expectant of an announcement soon. With potential replacements possibly tangled up until October, when the delayed 2019-20 season concludes, the Bulls have time.

“I know that you are anxious for me to comment definitively on our future of the Chicago Bulls,” Karnisovas said. “I understand that anticipation. That said, I take pride in being deliberate and thoughtful in my decision-making and take the weight of my decisions seriously. I am not inclined to make evaluations prematurely to satisfy our excitement to move this team forward.”

Long layoff

Karnisovas said the Bulls lobbied the league to be included among the teams that resume the season.

He hopes the eight teams maybe not going to Orlando will be permitted to practice and scrimmage in this extended offseason. After all, they will likely go about nine months between meaningful games with the newest season anticipated to start in December.

Off the mark

Image:

Lauri Markkanen in action for the Bulls



No matter who’s coaching, the Bulls have to get more out of Lauri Markkanen. The seven-footer from Finland averaged 14.7 points and 6.3 rebounds, down from 18.7 and 9.0 the previous season.

“I spoke to him about last year,” Karnisovas said. “He is eager to get back to the gym and improve. He was disappointed, obviously, by the overall result. Every player wants to win. He is about winning, as well. Our objective is to get the best version of Lauri next year.”

Front office

Image:

Bulls senior adviser of basketball operations John Paxson chats with team owner Michael Reinsdorf – credit nba.com



Karnisovas said he does not anticipate anymore changes to the front office.

Besides him and Eversley, the Bulls also hired vice president of player personnel Pat Connelly and assistant general manager JJ Polk. Holdovers such as for instance director of pro personnel Jim Paxson appear safe for now.

On draft

The Bulls are slotted for the seventh over all selection in the NBA Draft. Unless they move around in the lottery, it will be the fourth year in a row they wind up with that pick.

Chicago acquired the rights to Markkanen for the reason that spot from Minnesota in 2017. The Bulls took Wendell Carter Jr and Coby White at No 7 on the next 2 yrs.

