Chicago Bulls fire head coach Jim Boylen after two losing seasons

“After doing a comprehensive evaluation and giving the process the time it deserved, I ultimately decided that a fresh approach and evolution in leadership was necessary,” stated group Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas.

Boylen signed up with the Bulls for the 2015-2016 season as a partner head coach and took control of when the Bulls fired head coach Fred Hoiberg in December 2018.

His groups went 39-84. The Bulls were 22-43 this season and didn’t certify to play in the NBA bubble.

The six-time NBA champs have not won a playoff series considering that 2015.