Chicago Blackhawks ban Native American headdresses at home games once fans return

The relocation comes in the middle of pressure on the Blackhawks and a variety of other sports groups to alter its group name over what some feel is rude or bring racist undertones towards Native Americans.

“These symbols are sacred, traditionally reserved for leaders who have earned a place of great respect in their Tribe, and should not be generalized or used as a costume or for everyday wear.”

In early July, the Blackhawks revealed that they are devoted to their group name and logo design. The group’s logo design, mainly the same considering that 1959-60, is of a big Native American head with plume headdress and face paint.