Chicago Bears name Mitchell Trubisky starting quarterback over NIck Foles

Mitchell Trubisky has actually won the starting quarterback task for the Chicago Bears, holding back a difficulty from Nick Foles.

With his profession in Chicago hanging in the balance, Mitchell Trubisky has actually hung on to the starting quarterback task with the Bears.

Adam Schefter was the very first to report Trubisky was called the starter with Schefter stating it was since of his development, management and total efficiency through training school.

Trubisky fought veteran Nick Foles in camp after he was generated for a fourth-round choice in a spring trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

