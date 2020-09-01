Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy will name winner of QB competition between Mitchell Trubisky, Nick Foles next week

Nagy decreased to define which day the highly-anticipated statement will come, however he yielded it likely would be Monday or Wednesday.

“Honestly, we don’t know that,” Nagy stated. “But it would be in that timeframe in there somewhere. You will know by the time most teams usually know. We’re not hiding anything. We’re going through, for us, this whole process and we don’t even know that yet to be quite honest. So we’re talking through those situations and what’s best and how to go about it. So we’re just really honestly not there yet.”

Ready to roll: With the whole preseason cancelled due to COVID-19, novices weren’t able to get important video game experience ahead of time of the routine season. Nevertheless, Nagy feels that second-round choice Jaylon Johnson, a cornerback from Utah, is prepared to step on the field a week from Sunday in Detroit.

“I feel like he’s ready,” Nagy stated. “You can see his self-confidence that he has. You need to have short-term memory in this league. He’s got severe self-confidence.

“And it’s not cocky. It’s confidence. I like that about him. He’s got a ways to go. He hasn’t played an NFL game. We’ll see. But in practice so far, I like where he’s at.”

One indicator that Johnson is all set to dip into the NFL level came last week in practice when he obstructed a Nick Foles pass.