“I love his ceiling,” Nagy said. “They don’t make many guys the way they make David Montgomery. I mean, he’s a special player. There were a lot of people that saw a lot of good in David Montgomery. And all of our personnel (folks), Ryan Pace, our coaches, we were hoping that he would be able to slip to us at that position where we were at in the draft.
Home Top Stories Chicago Bears’ David Montgomery injures groin at practice
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Most Popular
Kristin Cavallari gets butterfly tattoo symbolizing ‘difficult times’
In the very first image, the letters "c" "j" and "s" are seen in cursive on Cavallari's lower arm, which are the very...
Joe Budden is taking his podcast off Spotify because the company ‘is pillaging’ his...
Joe Budden, among Spotify's most significant unique podcasters, is leaving the platform. He and his reveal will no longer be unique...
Woman gets prison time for throwing explosive into Lincoln home in fight over dad’s...
"None of this is an excuse, obviously, for what Miss Holmes did," he stated. "She knows that we are lucky that no one...
Cambodia’s Land Concessions Yield Few Benefits, Sow Social and Environmental Devastation
Cambodia's federal government has actually strenuously promoted long-lasting leasing of unused land as Economic Land Concessions (ELCs)...
Tiger Woods headlines Ryder Cup-style charity match at Big Cedar Lodge
With the Ryder Cup held off, Tiger Woods and 3 other...
Coronavirus latest: Texas, California and Florida report upticks in new cases
The United States justice department has actually asked for Covid -19 information from 4 states as it thinks about civil liberties examinations...
Join us Friday for a livestream about crypto in the music industry
What are you doing Friday afternoon? Cointelegraph is hosting the latest edition of its CT Talks series this Friday, August 28, at 3 PM Eastern...
SanDisk 256GB SD Ultra Memory Card for Camera Canon Powershot Works with ELPH 180,...
Price: (as of - Details) Twice as fast as ordinary SDHC and SDXC cards to take better pictures and Full HD videos with...