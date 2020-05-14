Chicago area woman mauled to death by her French bulldog, coroner says

INGLESIDE, Ill. — A Chicago area woman was apparently mauled to death inside her dwelling by her pet canine over the weekend.

Lisa Urso, 52, was discovered behind her Ingleside dwelling by a buddy Saturday night. Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper stated she had been attacked by her French bulldog.

The canine was just lately adopted by Urso, and had initially been bred to combat, Cooper stated.

“It (injury) wasn’t the neck, most were in her legs and arms,” Cooper stated. “Some on her torso as well. Just a lot of bites. A lot of scratching. I hate to say it but unfortunately, it was a vicious attack.”

Cooper stated the assault began inside the house she shares with her boyfriend who, in accordance to Cooper, was additionally just lately attacked by the identical canine.

Urso had gone to animal management to get the canine again.

“You don’t really think about it happening with a smaller dog breed, but we forget animals can be powerful,” Cooper stated. “This animal has a lot of jaw strength.”

Urso’s second French bulldog additionally had some blood on it. Her border collie didn’t.

Cooper stated Urso’s boyfriend wasn’t dwelling on the time of the assault.

