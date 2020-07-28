Chicago adds Wisconsin to growing list of coronavirus quarantine states

“I think Chicago, we are doing well because we were extremely prudent when we started to reopen up,” Lightfoot said at a news conference. “We didn’t go as large with capacity, for example, as other areas across the country. So what we’re seeing is cities and towns, particularly across the south through the southwest and on to California are really having significant struggles now because many of those communities took a very different approach to the one that Chicago took. We’re also seeing an increase in states around us.”

States make Chicago’s list if the COVID-19 case rate is more than 15 brand-new cases for each 100,000 locals every day, throughout a seven-day rolling average.

Wisconsin is included to the list of 18 states that were put on the list previously this month. The others consist of Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

Meanwhile, Chicago included 1,541 brand-new verified cases to its more than 173,000 overall, and 7,595 deaths. The quarantine, will be motivated however not strictly imposed, according to FOX 32

The order versus Wisconsin will work later on today Lightfoot stated.

