CHIAVE Weighted Blanket & Removable Cotton Cover for Adults 25 lbs 60″x80″ Queen Size I for 230 to 280 Lbs Individual – Blue

A weighted blanket would small than normal comforters because it is supposed to cover your body other than your bed. It is OK when a weighted blanket can’t barely cover the mattress.

Getting used to a weighted blanket takes about 3-7 days before you can experience the full benefits.

Only the king size is for sharing.

Removable Cotton Cover

1. Most cost-efficient for the two piece set including a removable and washable cotton duvet cover.

2. Natural and sustainable cotton fabric, skin-friendly.

3. Easy cleaning and extend the blanket’s span life.

4.Used for all season comfort.

Highest Industry Standard

1. 4.8”x4.8” smaller compartments and 2.5 mm-3 mm smaller stitching for more evenly distribution.

2. 2 Layer lightweight Fabric between the face and the thin polyfil to insure leaking beads risk.

3. Premium glass beads

How to change a duvet cover?

1. Turn the duvet cover inside out and lay it flat on the bed.

2. Make sure the duvet corners align neatly with the duvet cover corners.

3. Secure any fasteners .

4. Roll the duvet and cover from thr unoppened side down to open side

5 . Invert the duvet cover along the opening side. Shake the duvet to flatten out .

【Help You Sleep Better】: Feels like a comforting hug that encourage deep and restful sleep.

【Perfect for You】: 8% – 12% equivalent of body weight. Blankets of this sizes are designed for adults weigh between 225 Lbs up to 275 Lbs.

【Higher Standard】: 7-Layer quilted craftwork | 4.8”x4.8” smaller compartments for more evenly distribution |2.5 mm-3 mm smaller stitching |0.8 mm-1.2 mm glass beads in homo natural commercial grade.

【Removable Cotton Duvet Cover】 :100% Cotton fabric cover to keep you cozy and protect blanket to extent its life.

