CHIAVE Weighted Blanket 15 Lbs 48″x 72″ Full Size I for Adults and Teens from 125-175 lbs | Plush Minky Removable and Washable Cover – Navy and White



Price: $95.99 - $42.62

(as of Aug 22,2020 09:43:49 UTC – Details)

Product Description

A weighted blanket would small than normal comforters because it is supposed to cover your body other than your bed. It is OK when a weighted blanket can’t barely cover the mattress.

Getting used to a weighted blanket takes about 3-7 days before you can experience the full benefits.

Only the king size is for sharing.

Relax Your Body And Achieve A Peaceful State Of Mind: CHIAVE Weighted Blankets are specially made by quilting a grid of pockets of hypoallergenic free glass beads into the fabric. When draped naturally and evenly across your body, essentially it will feel like a comforting hug.

Perfect For You: This weighted blanket is engineered to be from an 8% up to a 12% equivalent of your body weight. Our 48” x 72” Blankets are designed for adults and teens who weigh between 125 Lbs up to 175 Lbs, and we provide as well different sizes for your own choosing,then ensuring we have a perfect match to fit your needs.

An Easy Removable And Washable Minky Cover: Our product comes with both an inner blanket as well as an outer dotted soft Minky duvet cover. Your blanket will be less prone to deterioration from rigorous washing cycles by simply removing the cover and proceeding to cleanse it by itself, making sure you can always keep it fresh and with the same great quality.

Quality Materials: Our product is made with quality soft microfiber textiles and comes with 0.8 mm-1.2 mm premium glass beads.

Higher Standard: 7-Layer quilted craftwork | 4.8”x4.8” smaller compartments for more evenly distribution |2.5 mm-3 mm smaller durable stitching.