Chi Chi DeVayne, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ favorite, dies at 34

Zavion Davenport, best known as Chi Chi DeVayne, has died at age 34, Zavion’s mother, Tina Davenport, told CNN.

“It is with tremendous sorrow that my family and I announce the passing of my beloved son, Zavion Michael Davenport, the world renowned ‘Chi Chi Devayne,'” a statement on behalf of the family said.

The statement added: “His final words to his family and fans, ‘Never Give Up!'”

Details on the cause of death were not immediately available, but Davenport posted to Instagram from the hospital and referenced a battle with pneumonia.