‘Chewbacca’ woman fires back after reporter mocked her teeth

A single mother-of-three who was mocked for her look on nationwide tv has actually exposed the heartbreaking story behind her damagedteeth

Jessica Sewell, 29, included in a TELEVISION sector about her ex-boyfriend offering her contact number for a phony ‘Chewbacca holler contest’ in Cairns, Queensland.

When they separated she was flooded with voicemails after he installed a poster with her contact number, prompting individuals to call and do an impression of the Star Wars wookie for an opportunity to win $100

But when a section about the unusual trick aired on TVNZ reporter, Wilson Longhurst made terrible remarks about her ‘teeth and her hair’ on live TELEVISION.

Ms Sewell informed Daily Mail Australia her teeth aren’t best due to the fact that they were knocked out throughout a domestic violence event.

‘Me and my ex-partner utilized to enter a great deal of battles … It would specify where he would either headbutt me, hold me to the ground, get rather physical. If we remained in the cars and truck he would elbow me,’ she stated.

The violent partner was not the exact same guy as the one who pulled the ‘Chewbacca’ trick.

The mother-of-three, among whom has autism, stated she has actually remained favorable and exposed her look is the last thing on her mind.

‘He was a hardcore enemy, however I’m fortunate I escaped. I’ve got no option however to put my huge woman trousers on and end up being hard,’ she stated.

In action to the current limelights and the ‘shallow’ remarks from the TELEVISION reporter, she stated she is remaining strong for her kids.

Ms Sewell informed Daily Mail Australia charm is skin deep and she is a more powerful individual after withstanding domestic violence

‘ I was simply attempting to let ladies called dark and as extreme as males are to you – you can still smile through it,’ she stated.

‘Beauty is just skin deep.’

Meanwhile the young mum stated she hasn’t had a chance to get her teeth repaired due to the fact that it wasn’t a concern while raising 3 kids.

In a saucy dig at Longhurst, she recommended she would pleased to get the work done if he spent for it.

But rather she has actually established a Gofundme page to attempt and raise funds for the costly treatment with the assistance from the neighborhood.

Not just has she needed to withstand the unprovoked attack from the reporter, however she’s likewise copping abuse from giants online.

The TVNZ reporter made the awkward gaffe while providing the story on the station’s breakfast program onMonday

After presenting Jessica’s story, Mr Longhurst (right) teased her teeth and hair. He was reprimanded by Breakfast co-hosts Hayley Holt (left) and John Campbell (centre) on live TELEVISION prior to apologising on the ‘naughty chair’ (envisioned) quickly after

‘If there’s anybody out there that can do the genuine Chewbacca noise, I may wed you,’ Jessica stated in the story.

This triggered Mr Longhurst to rudely mention: ‘What a reward Jessica is, with all her teeth and her hair.’

Breakfast co-host John Campbell right away called out Mr Longhurst for his painful talk about live TELEVISION.

‘This isn’t a eugenics competitors,’ Mr Campbell stated, prior to informing Mr Longhurst to ‘go out’.

‘I’ll be having a bit of a chat with Wilson (Longhurst) later on.’

Shortly after, Mr Longhurst rested on the ‘naughty chair due to the fact that I wish to apologise to the woman in the story, Jessica’.

‘What I stated wasn’t amusing, it was rather honestly something that simply slipped out. But it was a misogynistic remark and I am sorry,’ Mr Longhurst stated.

‘I’m going to take a great, long difficult appearance at myself as soon as we leave air today due to the fact that it simply wasn’t sufficient and I’m truly dissatisfied in myself and I understand a great deal of you aren’t pleased with what I stated.’