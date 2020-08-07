Chevron ordered to inspect propane kettles at Gorgon LNG plant in Australia By Reuters

©Reuters The logo design of Chevron is seen at the business’s workplace in Caracas



(Reuters) – Chevron Corp (N:-RRB- was ordered on Friday to inspect the propane heat exchangers on 2 of the 3 trains at its Gorgon melted (LNG) plant in Australia following security issues raised by a trade union.

Western Australia’s commercial security regulator stated the examination orders were for trains one and 3 and had to occur prior to August 21.

It was not right away clear whether Chevron would have to closed down trains 1 and 3 at the 15.6 million tonnes a year plant, among the world’s biggest LNG jobs, to perform the examination and any essential repair work.

“We are evaluating, based on the learning that we’ve got, how to best address trains 1 and 3,” Chevron Vice President Jay Johnson informed experts on a revenues contact July 31.

Last month, Australia’s Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) stated it would inspect the plant following calls by a trade union to shut it down, after the business reported it had actually discovered a weld issue in the propane kettles on train 2 while the system was going through upkeep.

The department’s Dangerous Goods and Petroleum Safety Director Steve Emery stated in a declaration that the nature of reported splitting in …