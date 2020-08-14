Chesterfield teen’s flash flood rescue goes viral on TikTok

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Three Chesterfield family members were rescued from floodwaters early Sunday morning after flash flooding in Conway Road.

Eighteen-year-old Catherine Ke drove Conway Road every day to and from her Chesterfield High School. But when she was driving around 1 a.m. Sunday, her car began to fill up with water.

“My car started going into it and the engine shut off, but the battery was still in, I was hydroplaning,” she said.

She called her mom, Beth Ke, to come get her. Beth and her son drove to Conway Road, expecting to see just a few inches of water.

“I’ve lived here for 25 years and I know that this area can flood but I thought maybe it was just up to the bottom of her car, maybe she was just stuck and it was just something we were going to have to wade through to push her out,” Beth said.

Catherine said she got out of her car and tried to walk to the part of Conway that wasn’t flooded, where she had just driven through.

“But the current was so strong, I started drifting away from Conway,” Catherine said. “There would be moments where my head started bobbing up and down in the water and I couldn’t stand, so I thought I was going to drown.”

Catherine called 911 and dispatchers were on the phone with her for 50 minutes. She was able…