Cherry and chocolate chickpea bake recipe

You can use any chocolate because of this recipe – I frequently use a mixture of three ends of different packets, and sometimes get this with half the chocolate and a large handful of raisins to make up the huge difference.

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 10 minutes

SERVES

Eight to nine

INGREDIENTS

80g unsalted butter, softened, plus extra for greasing the tin

1 x 400g tin chickpeas or white beans, drained and rinsed well

100g ground almonds

2 medium eggs

6 tbsp maple syrup

1½ tbsp vanilla extract

½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

80g whole or flaked almonds, cashews or hazelnuts

100g chocolate (white, milk or dark), chopped in to chunks

200g fresh ripe cherries, or well-drained tinned cherries

Vanilla ice cream, to serve

METHOD