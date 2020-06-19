Cherry and chocolate chickpea bake recipe

You can use any chocolate because of this recipe – I frequently use a mixture of three ends of different packets, and sometimes get this with half the chocolate and a large handful of raisins to make up the huge difference.
Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 10 minutes
SERVES
Eight to nine
INGREDIENTS
- 80g unsalted butter, softened, plus extra for greasing the tin
- 1 x 400g tin chickpeas or white beans, drained and rinsed well
- 100g ground almonds
- 2 medium eggs
- 6 tbsp maple syrup
- 1½ tbsp vanilla extract
- ½ tsp bicarbonate of soda
- 80g whole or flaked almonds, cashews or hazelnuts
- 100g chocolate (white, milk or dark), chopped in to chunks
- 200g fresh ripe cherries, or well-drained tinned cherries
- Vanilla ice cream, to serve
METHOD
- Preheat the oven to 190C/170C fan/gas mark 5.
- Grease a square or round loose-bottomed 20cm cake tin with butter.
- Place most of the ingredients in addition to the whole or flaked nuts, chocolate and cherries in a food processor. Pulse to combine, make use of a spatula to scrape down the sides, and whizz again to ensure the mixture is as combined and smooth as you may get (you desire to avoid having any chunks of chickpea).
- Stir two thirds of the nuts and two thirds of the chocolate chunks to the cake mixture then pour the mixture into the tin.
- Pit the cherries and roughly tear them in two. Distribute through the cake mixture, pushing them in. Scatter all of those other chocolate and almonds outrageous, gently pushing them in a little.
- Bake for around 30 minutes, until lightly golden; if the top gets too dark, reduce the heat to 180C/160C fan/gas mark 4.
- Use a skewer or knife in the exact middle of the cake to test whether it’s cooked through. Leave to cool for 10 minutes in the tin, then turn the cake from to a wire rack to cool for yet another 10 minutes.
- Slice the cake into eight wedges or nine squares and serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
- Store leftovers in a airtight container in the fridge. It freezes well too.